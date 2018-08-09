Thu August 09, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Share

Suspension of sentences: IHC allows Safdar’s lawyer to make AC party to petition

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered counsel of Captain (R) Safdar to make the accountability court a party in the petition seeking suspension of the sentences and release on bail.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case. Captain Safdar’s lawyer Amjad Pervez argued that a plea to suspend punishment can be accepted if the prison sentence is less than five years which falls within the category of “short sentence”.

While giving the references of Supreme Court orders, Amjad Pervez said that in another case where there were two convictions, the Supreme Court treated it as short sentence. He said in this case Safdar is just a witness of ‘trust deed’ which has been declared fake by just one witness, forensic expert Robert Radley, which also is an unconfirmed piece of evidence. Captain Safdar is convicted on just one witness, he said.

While raising objections, the NAB Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that suspension petition can’t be heard when appeal against the judgment is already fixed for hearing.

Justice Aamir Farooq said the court can’t decide Safdar’s petition without catering to NAB’s objections and that is why there won’t be any finding on the petition by the court.

The NAB prosecutor raised objection that the petitioners are requesting relief against the judgment of accountability court judge without making the judge and NAB respondents, whereas petitioners have only made state through NAB chairman as respondents.

On this, Justice Farooq said the judge needs to be made a party in the case because “we would be issuing writ against an order of the court.” He said the judgment is rendered by the court, and not NAB.

The court while allowing the counsel to amend the petitions adjourned Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar’s petitions seeking suspension of the sentences for August 13.

