Sethi ready to go home if Imran drops hint

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has said that he is ready to quit the PCB and go home if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan or any of his advisers even signal me to go.

Talking to this scribe, he said he has run the organization transparently and has nothing to fear but would only continue in the post if Imran Khan personally asks him to do so.

Najam said it is the right of the chief patron to pick his nominee to head the top cricket body, but so far he has not decided to resign from the post.

He said he has no intention to throw the PCB into instability and chaos over his personal interest.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chief said there are no bread and butter issues attached to this post and he can return to media and restart his talk show.

Meanwhile, Jugno Mohsin, wife of the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and a newly-elected member of the Punjab Assembly, while talking to a US media outlet said Najam Sethi would decide about his future in the PCB in about a week’s time.