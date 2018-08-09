SC reopens Nandipur plant case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up today (Thursday) matter of re-opening of Nandipur Power Plant corruption case and issued notices to the respondents. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard plea filed by PML-N leader and former minister for water and power Khawaja Asif, seeking reopening of Nandipur Power Plant corruption matter and issued notices to all the respondents including federation, Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) etc. During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked Khawaja Asif as to why he did not resolve the problems he had pointed out when he was in power having an important slot of Ministry of Water and Power. “Being a minister for water and power, you had certain responsibilities”, the CJP asked Khawaja Asif adding that he had given the contract of the project to a Chinese company.

“As per rules, you were not authorised to do so”, CJP told Asif. Khawaja Asif, however, replied that the project was not given on contract rather it is in the ownership of the government.

Later, the court reopened the Nandipur Power Plant corruption case and fixed it for regular hearing today (Thursday) after issuing notices to all the respondents.