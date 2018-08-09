Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab CM to be young, clean: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan said Wednesday that the Naya Pakistan will start from Punjab and hinted at naming a young legislator to head the province as chief minister, having no blot of corruption on him.

Imran Khan said this while addressing the first meeting of the parliamentary party of PTI Punjab chapter here. However, he did not share the name of the would-be chief executive of the largest province.

“Massive responsibility lies on you to serve people, as I have made a promise to masses that a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina will be established,” he said.

Sharing details of Imran’s speech with the media, the PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran apprised the legislators-elect of how to selflessly serve people.

“We have to wage jehad, not rule. What is needed is the spirit of the Pakistan Movement. For a new Pakistan, the old thinking will have to be shunned,” he quoted the PTI chairman as saying to the audience.

Imran called on the party’s lawmakers to fully cooperate with the young person, who was to be formally announced as the chief minister of Punjab, as by grouping one could not become a leader, and taking along the ideology would make one a leader.

The PTI chairman pointed out that two kinds of politics was in vogue in Pakistan: first kind of politics was for monetary gains and this brought humiliation, while the second kind was the type of politics, the holy prophets had done i.e. they all stood for human dignity.

Imran said that media had mentioned so many names and all of them were not correct.

About the PTI's nominee for chief minister Punjab, Imran claimed that he would put forward the name of a corruption-free candidate and that the nominee would have a clean image with not a single corruption charge against him.

Speaking about the general elections 2018, Imran congratulated his party members on winning a tough election. “Everyone knows that the real battle was fought in Punjab and it was like the battle of Panipat,” he remarked. Imran acknowledged that even those, who were not allotted party tickets, returned as independent candidates.

Replying to questions, Qureshi said that the opposition had a democratic right to peacefully protest and that they had started protest against rigging in 2013 general elections after passage of one year.

He claimed that they needed 149 members to form government in Punjab, whereas they were much ahead of the golden number and 164 legislators were present in the parliamentary party meeting, while in the assembly, they expect to have the support of 180-182 legislators. He pointed out that there was a contest between the PTI, PML-N and PPP and voters had rejected the PPP in general elections while his party emerged as the largest party, which had the vote bank of 16.8 million.

APP adds: Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as new chief minister of KP, the PTI''s central media department announced in a brief statement.

Mehmood Khan has been elected as member provincial assembly from PK-9, Swat. During last PTI-led government in KP, Mehmood Khan was minister for sports and irrigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening