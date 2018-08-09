67-run win for Model Town Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana marched into the next round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Yuslim Club by 67 runs played at the Model Town Ground.
Scores: Model Town Gymkhana 234 all out in 40 overs (Shahid Iqbal 105, Rameez Younus 17, Jameel Khan 22, Ali Raza 23, Jahangir 15*, Waleed Naqvi 4/52, Usman Qadir 2/53, Hasnat Abbas 2/46). Yuslim Club 168 all out in 37 overs (M Waleed 70, Hasnat Abbas 30, Zainul Abdin 24, Altamash Abbas 24, Usman Shahid 3/40, Jahangir 2/45, Faisal 2/8, Ali Raza 2/25).
