Shoaib picked by Qalandars

LAHORE: A young talented batsman Shoaib of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Multan cricket academy has been selected in Lahore Qalandar’s Gilgit- Baltistan cricket team.

Shoaib has been picked to represent Lahore Qalandar’s Gilgit Baltistan cricket team for the upcoming season after strenuous trials held under the supervision of top coaches.It’s pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab’s cricket academies in several cities of the province are imparting top class training to young cricketers under the supervision of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas in a bid to provide sufficient back up strength to national cricket team.