Chandimal returns to SL T20 squad after ban

COLOMBO: Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal has returned to the Sri Lankan squad for the one-off T20I against South Africa. Chandimal, who was not picked for the ODI series following the six-match ban, has been picked by the selectors in the 15-member squad despite his moderate record in the format.

Left-arm seamer Binura Fernando, who last featured in two T20Is in 2015, has also been picked in the squad that will be led by Angelo Mathews. While Suranga Lakmal has made way for Binura, the selectors have also included Shehan Madushanka having dropped Niroshan Dickwella.

Quite surprisingly, legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who was sent home on disciplinary grounds during the Windies tour in June this year, has also been selected. Dimuth Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dickwella and Kasun Rajitha have been named as standbys.

With some of the players named in both the T20I squad and the One-Day squad to face the South African Emerging team, SLC pointed out that the ones not picked in the final XI will remain with the Emerging Squad. The T20I will be played on August 14 in Colombo.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, Binura Fernando.