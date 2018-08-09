Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan's choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Sports

AFP
August 9, 2018

Azarenka breezes into 2nd round

LOS ANGELES: Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was playing for first time since retiring in the San Jose quarter-finals, kicked off her WTA Montreal tournament on Tuesday by dismissing Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets.

Azarenka punched her ticket to the second round with a dominating 6-0, 6-1 victory in just 55 minutes over the former world number 10. Azarenka, who needed a wildcard to get into the Montreal draw, moves on to the second round where she will face British No.1 Johanna Konta.

Azarenka stormed through the first nine games of the match before France’s Mladenovic got on the board. The two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka eventually rolled through the final three games to get the victory in her first Montreal appearance since 2014.

Elsewhere, Maria Sharapova made quick work of Bulgarian qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva, easily winning 6-1, 6-2 in a renewal of their former teenage rivalry.Sharapova, a finalist in 2009, performed solidly, defeating Karatantcheva for the fifth time in their five career meetings.

The pair were facing each other for the first time in eight years. They played their first three career matches as teenagers, including a fiery affair on the outer courts at the 2004 Indian Wells tournament.

World No.229 Karatantcheva was competing in her first WTA Tour main draw of the season. Sharapova next faces another Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who is ranked sixth in the world. Garcia came from behind to defeat Magdalena Rybarikova in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday.

WTA Montreal results (x denotes seeded player): 1st rd: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) bt Monica Niculescu (ROU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Maria Sharapova (RUS) bt Sesil Karatantcheva (BUL) 6-1, 6-2

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) bt Sofya Zhuk (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x15) bt Irina Begu (ROU) 6-3, 1-6, 7-5

Kiki Bertens (NED) bt Carol Zhao (CAN) 6-1, 6-2

Carla Suarez (ESP) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x16) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) bt Wang Qiang (CHN) 6-2, 7-5

Johanna Konta (GBR) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-2

Elise Mertens (BEL x14) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-2, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) bt Ana Bogdan (ROU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Darya Kasatkina (RUS x12) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Francoise Abanda (CAN) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-3, 6-2

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-0, 6-1

Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Barbora KrejcÃ­kovÃ¡ (CZE) 7-5, 7-5

2nd rd: Caroline Garcia (FRA x6) bt MagdalÃ©na Rybarikova (SVK) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Petra Kvitova (CZE x8) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3, 6-4

Julia Gorges (GER x10) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

