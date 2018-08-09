De Kock blow for Notts

LONDON: Nottinghamshire have been dealt a blow after South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock backed out of his deal with the county following a request made by Cricket South Africa.

Nottinghamshire, placed third in the Division One points table currently, had initially secured de Kock’s services for four matches in the County Championship at the end of the season. De Kock is currently captaining South Africa in the final two One-Day International matches of the away series against Sri Lanka in the absence of Faf du Plessis.

“We’re disappointed because Quinton is a high-quality player and we would have been stronger with him in the side, but he has a central contract with Cricket South Africa and there is always some risk when you sign a player of his profile,” Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell said. “We would like to strengthen the team for remaining red ball fixtures and will consider the options that are out there but it’s a particularly tough market at this stage of the season. If there’s something that can be done then we’ll explore it but there isn’t a long list of available overseas talent.”