Stokes trial in progress

LONDON: The jury in the trial of England cricketer Ben Stokes was on Wednesday shown security camera footage of a gay man allegedly grabbing the groin of another defendant shortly before a brawl erupted.

Stokes, 27, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England for alleged affray, along with 27-year-old Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, 28.

Jurors have been shown footage of Stokes brawling with Ali and Hale, who are friends, in the early hours of September 25 last year after walking away from the Bristol nightclub Mbargo. All three defendants deny the charge. The prosecution said Stokes told police he intervened with Ali and Hale because he overheard “nasty language”, then told police he acted in self-defence when he thought he was about to be hit with a bottle.

He allegedly knocked Hale unconscious, then Ali likewise.On Wednesday, the third day of the trial, jurors were shown security camera footage of Ali and Hale, holding beer bottles, walking up a road with Kai Barry and William O’Connor. The trial, expected to last five to seven days, continues.