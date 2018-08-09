Afridi withdraws from CPL

LAHORE: Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi will not be taking part in the Caribbean Premier League following his knee rehab.

Pakistan’s former skipper, Afridi was picked by Jamaica Tallawahs for the sixth season of the CPL, along with his Pakistan and Karachi Kings teammate Imad Wasim.

However, Boom Boom has announced via his official Twitter account that he will miss this year’s ‘biggest party in sport’ due knee rehab. Afridi further wrote in the tweet that he will cheer for his team and showed confidence over his teammate that he will fill the void.

Other than the seasoned all-rounder, Pakistan’s young spin-sensation Shadab Khan will represent the defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament.

The experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik and T20 specialist Sohail Tanvir will wear Guyana Amazon Warriors’ colours. Whereas Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Hussain Talat will play for St Lucia Stars. The pace trio of Pakistan, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan will run and bowl for Barbados Tridents during the tournament.

The tournament is expected to be an exciting one as it will feature massive hitters from West Indies and other well-known cricketers from all around the world.It will be the sixth edition of the league, Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs have won it twice, while Barbados Tridents have claimed it once.