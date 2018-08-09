Shanaka, Pereras lift Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka’s first fifty-plus opening stand in the series and a rapid 68-ball 109 stand between Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka hauled Sri Lanka to 306 in a rain-interrupted 39-overs-a-side contest in Pallekele.

With the series already lost, Sri Lanka batted with the freedom not seen previously in the series. South Africa have been set a revised target of 308 according to the DLS calculation.

The protagonists were the Pereras - Kusal and Thisara - along with Shanaka, who inflicted maximum damage. Shanaka, playing in his 10th ODI and his first since November 2016, was the chief aggressor. His 65 off 34 balls knocked the wind out of an inexperienced attack’s sails.

In Kagiso Rabada’s absence, only JP Duminy was able to keep his economy rate below six an over, with the young seamers and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj all leaking runs.

Sri Lanka

N Dickwella c de Kock b Duminy 34

Upul Tharanga b Mulder 36

Kusal Mendis lbw b Maharaj 14

Kusal Perera c Miller b Duminy 51

A Mathews (c) c de Kock b Ngidi 22

Dhananjaya de Silva c Dala b Ngidi 10

Thisara Perera not out 51

D Shanaka c Mulder b Phehlukwayo 65

Akila Dananjaya not out 1

Extras: (lb 9, w 12, nb 1) 22

Total: (7 wkts, 39 overs) 306

DNB: Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

Fall: 1-61 (Dickwella, 11.3), 2-92 (Tharanga, 14.3), 3-100 (Mendis, 15.5), 4-159 (Mathews, 22.3), 5-183 (D. de Silva, 24.6), 6-195 ( K. Perera, 27.2), 7-304 (Shanaka, 38.3)

Bowling: Ngidi 8-0-65-2, Dala 8-0-64-0, Phehlukwayo 6-0-45-1, Duminy 6-0-35-2, Mulder 6-0-51-1, Maharaj 5-0-37-1

Toss: South Africa won the toss

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Lyndon Edward Hannibal (SRI)

Third umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

South Africa lead five match series 3-0.