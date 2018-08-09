Pakistan upset Afghanistan in zorkhana series

PESHAWAR: Pakistan upset visiting Afghanistan team in the last Test match of the three-match bilateral zorkhana(pehlawani) Series organised by Pakistan Zorkhana Federation with the strong support of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) here on Wednesday.

Consul General of Afghanistan in Peshawar Professor Moeen and second Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Syed Ibrahim Wandi graced the occasion as guests of honour on this occasion. Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, Secretary General Pakistan Zorkhana Federation Arbab Naseer Ali Khan, players from Afghanistan and Pakistan and large number of spectators were also present.

In three matches series Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the first match on point by 72-66 and in the second match Afghanistan outclassed Pakistan by 78-62 while it was the third match when Pakistan came from behind by upsetting Afghanistan in a thrilling match by 88-85. There were thundering applauses from the sitting spectators when the players from Pakistan and Afghanistan exhibited different class of Zorkhana exercises.

In the individual class kabaddi style Pakistan’s Nouman Ahmad, who also got gold medal for Pakistan in the Korean International event, got gold medal, followed by Toryalay of Afghanistan.In the gripping class Nooristani won gold medal, followed by Zakir of Pakistan.

In the Sang grip event Hakeem Ullah of Afghanistan won gold medal, followed by Zakir Ullah of Pakistan with silver medal. In the Charkha Tez class Niamat Ullah of Afghanistan won gold medal, followed by Alamgir Khan.

In the Sang Heavy weight Toryalay of Afghanistan was beaten by Hafiz Ullah of Pakistan on points. Both scored 72 points each in the stipulated time and in the sudden death time, Pakistan’s Hafizullah won the battle.

In the wrestling event Pakistani wrestlers proved to be very good against Afghanistan wrestling event and made a clean sweep in all five weight categories. Pakistan won five gold medals.

At the end, the Consul General of Afghanistan Professor Moeen and 2nd Consul General of Iran Ibrahim along with Junaid Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes. Junaid Khan also announced Rs 0.1 million each for Afghanistan and Pakistan teams.