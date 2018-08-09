PSG turns to China for fans and funds

SHENZHEN, China: After three pre-season tours in a row to the United States, French glamour club Paris Saint-Germain turned to Asia in search of new fans and business deals ahead of the new season.

It’s the market “with the biggest growth potential,” according to a PSG official discussing the club’s two-week summer trip to Singapore and China. PSG’s Asian fan base has grown while its social media presence has exploded along with the French club’s rising profile following the signings of world football’s most expensive player Neymar and French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Riding the wave of rising popularity, the French club with the Eiffel Tower logo took advantage of the Asian tour to open a permanent office in Singapore. “With the growth the club has enjoyed in recent years, along with the arrival of our two superstars Neymar and Mbappe, we thought that now was a good time to do it, it was the right moment,” said SÃ©bastien Wasels, the club’s Asia Pacific director.

He said the Qatari-owned club with ambitions to dominate Europe needs the base to handle rising Asian growth opportunities.And the club that could face sanctions by European football’s governing body UEFA for allegedly violating regulations over spending limits needs to significantly boost its income.

PSG says that it has signed several commercial deals in the region including a multi-million euro partnership with marketing agency Desports for sponsorship and licensing rights in China and Hong Kong.

The club has also pinpointed three geographical growth areas in Asia and plans to hire a team of five expert locals to focus on business development opportunities in China, South Korea/Japan, and Southeast Asia/Oceania.