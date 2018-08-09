Syria’s first lady diagnosed with breast cancer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAMASCUS: The wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has begun treatment for early-stage breast cancer, the presidency said on Wednesday. “Asma al-Assad is beginning the first stage of treatment for a malignant tumour in the breast that was discovered at an early stage,” the presidency announced on its social media accounts. The announcement came with a photo of the first lady in loose clothing and trainers, sitting on a chair in a hospital room with an intravenous drip inserted in her left hand. She was smiling at her husband, President Bashar al-Assad, who sat to her right.
