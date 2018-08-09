Indian army to stop promotions of overweight soldiers

NEW DELHI: An Indian army officer’s annual confidential report (ACR) is now required to have two latest photographs of the officer. One photo is to be a side profile from head to toe while the other is to be a front profile from head to just above the knees.

This new norm is to ensure that none of the officers is carrying any extra weight, literally. For the last few years, the Army has been trying to get leaner and meaner, and sources have confirmed that now it is being far more serious on this than ever before.

In the past, foreign postings of the officers depended to a certain extent on their physical fitness. But now, sources claim, even promotions will take fitness as a criterion and overweight officers will have to get in shape for furthering their career.