Woman who is in love with a ghost now wants to have babies with him

LONDON: A woman who turned her back on men to “have sex with ghosts” more than 11 years ago is now in a “pretty serious” relationship. And she revealed she hopes there may be a way for the pair to start a family. UK-based Amethyst Realm, 30, a spiritual guidance counsellor, claims to have sexual encounters with 20 different ghostly lovers during the past 11 years. However, she recently met a special spectral figure during a trip to Australia - a ghost who may turn out to be her one true ghoul. “One day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. I knew a new lover had arrived,” Amethyst told media. Revealing details of her relationship, she said although she can’t see her ghostly lover, she is able to communicate with it and have sex.