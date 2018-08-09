Why they enter politics in the first place: Lessons for Jemima Khan

LONDON: Imran Khan must have felt sentimental when he read the tweet from his first wife Jemima congratulating him on Twitter.

That tweet must have rung a bell with any conscious voter in Sri Lanka; very unlikely that it would do so with a politician, though. In that Jemima is reminding Imran that he must keep the promises made to the populace who in turn has taken a veritable risk by electing an outsider in preference over seasoned politicos.

Let’s turn to Sri Lanka with Jemima’s caveat for Imran in mind, shall we? What could be the main reasons that voters opted to choose the leaders that they did in the first place; let’s take the Presidential Election as a reference point. Abolishment of the Executive Presidency, for starters? Eradicating corruption, obviously? Ensuring good governance, undoubtedly?

If Imran wants to stay focused on the reasons that made him enter politics in the first place and deliver goods, he has a unique opportunity. He does not have skeletons in the cupboard or the baggage that normally accumulates over time when you are a mainstream politician.

Certainly with regard to those unholy connections and relationships that politicos develop behind the curtain with businessmen, underworld and those with vested interests hardly burdens him. As the yahapalana experiment in Sri Lanka shows, even if your hands are not slimy with corruption, a long history of political and non-political allegiances and affiliations tend to arm-twist leaders in tackling issues such as corruption-thus the promises were given and expectations raised by the electorate scarcely see the daylight of materialisation.

Yes, if he wants to, Imran has an unprecedented opportunity; he has the support of his former wife too. But that is if he wants to do so.In our context, in particular, how sad that the wives or the loved ones of those elected to political office, do not remind them to stick to the promises they made on their way to the top? Maybe I am wrong. Perhaps they do, and the messages from their wives (or ex-wives for that matter) would read very similar to Jemima’s.