40 projects of UET students put on display at exhibition

PESHAWAR: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, showcased 40 projects during the ‘Final Year Project Exhibition’ 2018 held here.

The graduating students presented projects related to security, remote sensing, automobile and renewable energy having practical usages for local market viability. The exhibition was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Chairman Prof Dr M. Naeem Khan.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. He visited all the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students to complete their final year projects. “Such projects minimise the gap between the students and the industry as a number of leading industrialists have also been invited to the exhibition,” he added.

Prof Dr Naeem Khan termed the event as important experience and a regular feature of mechanical engineering BSc. programme.

The Dean faculty of Basic Sciences and Humanities Prof Dr Sirajul Islam and Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Prof Dr Rizwan Gul, faculty members and large number of students were present on the occasion. A panel of judges from Mechanical Engineering Department evaluated the projects based on their presentation and work efficiency.