Open day for academic programmes

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold an Open-Day here on Thursday to introduce its academic and skilled programmes for the on-going admissions (Autumn 2018 session).

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui will inaugurate the event at 9:00 at the University’s main campus, a press release on Wednesday said.

It will provide an opportunity to the prospective students to get the information of the programmes and the admission process.

The stalls will be arranged by the Academic and Services Departments that include books and allied material for the students'' guidance.

A lucky draw will also be arranged at the end of the event.

Winner will be offered complete fee waiver for one semester.

The University on the occasion will also hold speech, ‘Milli Naghama’ and ’Bait-Bazi’ competitions in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi.

Students of AIOU and the local colleges will participate.

The winners of the completions will be awarded cash prizes. A group of students will perform a tableau to highlight the message of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of the country.