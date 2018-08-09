Briefing on female empowerment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh was given a presentation by Female Human Rights Organisation (FeHRO) about its activities at the Committee Room of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday, says a press release.
The Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training was apprised that FeHRO is a non-governmental organisation and working for empowerment of female through education.
