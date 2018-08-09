Women empowerment to be top priority

Islamabad : Women empowerment has remained on top list for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Party Chief Imran Khan always stressed on gender equality beside economic participation of women and their maximum enrollment in higher education for sustainable economic growth of the country.

Talking to this agency, PTI Leader MPA elect Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that PTI has strong manifesto for ensuring equal rights for women in the country as policy platform specifically addressed initiatives for women.

He said that his party has fulfilled the criteria of 5 per cent quota for women in election so the party is setting the targets for women growing participation in economic sector and specially 5 per cent quota for women’s jobs in order to make them self-reliant portion of the society.

He said that their main focus on initiatives on women’s education, economic opportunity, healthcare, and legal protection and their workplace safety.

Laying stress on women’s education, he said that education budget would be increased and they would be provided equal opportunities in the field of education.

“Our party has vowed to empower women, after coming into power, the PTI will allocate special funds for women’s development and special loans for women entrepreneurs,” he further told.