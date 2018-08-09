Anjuman Faizul Islam finalises I-Day programmes

Rawalpindi : Anjuman Faizul Islam President Mian Siddique Akbar, who is also a veteran of Pakistan movement has emphasised the need of revival of the spirit of Pakistan movement for promotion of national unity and re-organisation of the society on the basis of Islamic social justice in order to maintain peace and prosperity in the country.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of AFI Executive body held here to finalise the programmes in connection with celebrations of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan. The organising committee of Anjuman Faizul Islam Rawalpindi has planned purposeful programmes in this connection.

Mian Siddique Akbar told the programmes would start with the flag hoisting ceremonies at all welfare centres of the Anjuman on the morning of August 14, 2018. The ceremonies will be attended by the inmates of ‘Apna Ghar’ (orphanage) students of educational institutions and technical institutes, teachers and members of the Anjuman.

The ceremony in all centres of the Anjuman will be followed by a variety programme comprising speeches, national songs and tableaus on the theme of national integration. He said some of the prominent scholars will attend the functions as the chief guests and address the audience.

The buildings of the centres will be illuminated in the evening of the Independence Day. Prof.Dr. Riaz Ahmed senior vice president of the Anjuman who is author of a number of books on Quaid-i-Azam stressed upon the establishment of Islamic welfare state as visualized by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.