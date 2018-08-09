Thu August 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Pakistan Movement rare photos on display

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition of rare photos of Pakistan Movement as part of Independence Day celebrations at National College of Arts (NCA).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said holding of exhibition of rare photos by NCA is highly commendable. He said young generation must be aware of the fact that independence is a great blessing, its value can only be determined by a person who is deprived of this blessing. “This country was created after a long struggle and innumerable sacrifices. Pakistan is a gift for us from Almighty Allah. Every Pakistani living in this country should play his due role in its progress and prosperity,” he added. He mentioned that main objective to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner is to give youth insight about the greatness of this country, sacrifices offered for its creation and benefits of independence. He said that every citizen can play its role in progress and prosperity of this country by acting upon the saying of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He maintained that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner throughout the province.

