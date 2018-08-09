Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

PFA destroys 4,000 unhygienic meatballs; seals three outlets

LAHORE: Three food businesses were sealed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday for producing and selling inferior quality food products.

In addition to that, PFA’s enforcement teams also discarded more than 1,450 kilogram unwholesome food, imposed fine on 81 food sellers and served 511 warning notices here. The action was taken against food business operators over non-compliance with the instructions of the authority despite the warnings to them for bringing improvement. But they neglected the warnings, a PFA spokesperson said.

A team sealed a Naeem Kofta unit for preparing poor quality meatballs in the filthy conditions in the area of Bhogiwal. The Punjab Food Authority spokesperson said that stinky cooking oil and rusted vessels were being used in the manufacturing of meatballs.

He said PFA foiled an attempt to supply meatballs to local food points by confiscating 4,000 meatballs and raw material during the raid. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

A team of Punjab Food Authority closed down a ketchup production unit located at Kharak Nala for using chemicals and artificial flavours in preparation of ketchup and mayonnaise. Tomatoes and eggs were not being used in it.

Punjab Food Authority’s watchdogs also found improper cleanliness arrangements and seized 900kg ready ketchup and 360 kg mayonnaise. Besides, a PFA team shut Data Chicken Sale Centre in the area of Chungi Amarsadhu for not using cone slaughtering system, for using rusted freezers and over presence of abundance of flies Food Safety Teams have also served warning notices for improvement on 511 food points.

