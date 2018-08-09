‘Creation of educated, corruption-free society crucial’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should make an honest and competent team to start the process of making Pakistan welfare and prosperous state while creation of educated and corruption-free society was crucial.

These views were expressed by the participants in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Journey of 14 August, 1947-2018 - pace of socio-economic progress and expectations’. The panellists were Khurshid Ahmed, Hameed Akhtar Chaddah, Kashif Mirza, Ibrahim Tahir, Riffat Malik and Amin Mazhar Butt. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Khurshid Ahmed said that role played by leadership in creation of Pakistan was required now for sovereignty and progress so that new government could focus on poverty alleviation, unemployment, exports and foreign exchange earnings. He said Pakistan did not get money and Kashmir at the time of independence but public had confidence in Quaid-e-Azam who got freed the nation from slavery. He called for human resource development and creating awareness among youths about hard work. He termed the burden of indirect taxes on salaried class injustice with them and called for reforms at every level to revamp the system.

Hameed Akhtar Chaddah said that country did not have resources when Pakistan was made and Quaid-e-Azam became first governor general so progress was difficult but the business community supported the government to run the affairs. He said after the Quaid-e-Azam, Liaqat Ali Khan and other honest leadership moved the country forward even progress continued in martial law too. He said Pakistan only needs sincere leadership which takes emergency steps to increase exports, create employment opportunities, and introduce tax reforms.

Kashif Mirza said that despite all odds Pakistan falls in top 25 strong countries of the world and top 10 big economies. He said $102 billion was increasing problems. He said 60 percent of population consisting of youths required jobs, education and right direction for their future.

He said good reforms can change Pakistan in few years. Besides, there is need to focus on energy, water reservoirs, and dams. Ibrahim Tahir said that Pakistan got nothing at the time of independence except an honest leadership which led the country so it had given 7.5 million loans to Germany in 1953 while the situation has altogether changed now.

He said that political leaders should prioritise Pakistan instead of their politics and set practical examples for public. He said many problems could be solved with socio-economic justice while new generation should not get disappointed with the current situation and focus on hard work.

Riffat Malik said that the PPP had given slogan of Roti, Kaprha Aur Makaan and now PTI made it objective so that public hopes are high with the new government primarily with new employment creation and availability of basic civic facilities.

He said that the PTI should focus on economic agenda after taking charge and bring back looted money to country instead of political agenda. He called for ending unnecessary government expenditures and setting economic targets and giving incentives to achieve them.

Amin Mazhar Butt said movement was run against the Hindu rule in the subcontinent to make an Islamic welfare state.He said rulers were kept changing after creation of Pakistan but progress continued as corruption did not exist then nor the public resources were misused but martial law produced corruption in Pakistan. Resultantly, Pakistan is far behind in growth despite all resources available.

He said outgoing government focused on road infrastructure but not on improving public life and provision of basic civic facilities. He said public have high hopes with newly-elected politicians to resolve their issues.