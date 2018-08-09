Tree plantation

LAHORE: A tree plantation campaign has also been launched in Lahore General Hospital, with a target set to plant 1,200 saplings in different blocks of the hospital. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Ameer Uddin Medical College /LGH Principal Prof M Tayyab said, “For the beautification of the institution, we should achieve the target of having maximum plants around us. For green Pakistan and minimising environmental pollution, we must plant trees as much as possible.” The LGH principal stressed the need for ensuring proper look after of trees. Prof M Tayyab Ali said that as compare to the developed countries, Pakistan was far behind in forestry.