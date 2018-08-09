MoU

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private school for mutual research. Punjab Safe Cities Authority CEO said that the purpose of the research project was to restore the trust of people on law enforcement agencies.

The researchers will examine the complaints registered on Rescue 15 and the response of police. The project has been titled State Authority Project which will be started during the second week of August.