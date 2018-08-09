Fire safety drill

Islamabad : Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Rescue 1122 organised a fire safety drill and awareness session at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad.

As a part of the PTCL safety drive, an orderly drill was executed wherein all the PTCL employees, including the top management, participated wholeheartedly. Following the fire alarms to evacuate the employees from PTCL HQ building and gather them at the pre-designated assembly points, the local fire brigade and ambulance promptly responded.

PTCL employees actively participated in the exercise and were trained to operate the fire extinguishers. The awareness session was about safety protocols and response to a fire emergency, which holds a pivotal importance for safer working. Syed Mazhar Hussain, chief human resource officer, PTCL, “The safety of our employees is foremost priority and we are constantly taking measures to provide them with a secure environment for their well-being.” He said this activity was organised to create awareness amongst the employees about the importance of their safety at the workplace.