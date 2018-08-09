India releases 14 Pak prisoners

LAHORE: Indian Border Force on Wednesday handed over 14 prisoners to Pakistan Rangers Punjab at Wagah Border after they were release from Indian jails as a goodwill gesture.

Edhi Foundation welcomed the released prisoners and gave them gifts and meals. The released prisoners belonged to Thatha, Sindh. They will be sent to home according to the arrangements and schedule.

