MPA-elect, others granted bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaft (PTI) MPA-elect Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara and seven others in a case of firing into the air and torturing police officials.

The court allowed them bail against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, his brother and others were booked by Hanjarwal police on charges of firing into the air and torturing station house officer of the same police station and driver of a police van. They had also allegedly threatened the policemen of dire consequences. The police had officials suffered serious injuries. Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara was elected from PP-161.