Thu August 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Speeding vehicle kills boy

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Sandah police limits here on Wednesday.

The boy was identified as Taj. He was trying to cross the road when a speeding vehicle hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. Police have collected evidences from the scene and registered a case against the driver of the vehicle.

accidents: At least 826 road accidents were reported in the provincial monitoring cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Five lives were lost and 585 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities. However, some 371 victims with minor injuries were provided the first aid by emergency teams.

According to the data, 392 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 436 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed that 207 accidents were reported in Lahore, 95 in Faisalabad and 54 in Multan.

The details further showed that 680 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 80 motor cars, 34 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Two shot at, injured: A man and a woman were shot at and injured by some unidentified persons in Tajpura Scheme here on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Usman Hafeez and Jamila, wife of Muhammad Shahbaz. Police have collected the evidences from the scene. Police said the statements of victim would help identifying the motive behind the attack. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Services Hospital.

SP: SP Mujahid Squad/Dolphin inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Qurban Lines on Wednesday. He stressed to plant trees to give the future generations a pollution free environment.

honoured: Iqbal Town police held a ceremony to honour Constable Muhammad Sarwar over his retirement and commendable services. SP Bilal Zafar and SP Syed Ali bid him farewell with good wishes. They said every cop of the force was a gem and the department was pride of them. Later on, the constable was dropped at home with official protocol.

