Navy secure nine more medals at Parvez Abbasi Championship

KARACHI: Navy secured nine more medals on the second day of Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship here at PN Shooting Range on Wednesday.

In the Prone Rifle event for men, all three medals won by Navy. The gold medal went to Ghufran Adil, silver medal Aqib Latif, and bronze medal Hassan Abbas. In the Prone Rifle event for women, too, all three medals were clinched by Navy.

Nazish Khan won gold, Nadra Raees silver, and Naheed Saeed bronze. In the Big Bore Pistol event for women, Navy’s Lubna Amin and Mehwish Farhan won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Rubab Kanwal of SSU grabbed the bronze medal.

In the Big Bore Rifle (telescopic sight) event for men, Dr Faisal of Rangers clinched gold, Mohsin Nawaz of Punjab won silver, and Noor-ul-Hassan of Army took bronze. In the Skeet Olympic event, Punjab’s Usman Chand won gold, Navy’s Abdul Sattar Satti grabbed silver, and Ahmed Sultan of SRA captured bronze.

Navy led the table with 16 medals: four gold, seven silver, and five bronze. Punjab with one gold and one silver were second. Army with one gold and Pakistan Air Force with one gold stood third and fourth, respectively. Rangers with one gold medal were fifth and Sindh with one bronze medal sixth. SSU stood seventh with one bronze medal.