August 9, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

PTF patron disapproves of clay courts conversion

KARACHI: Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Dilawar Abbas has slammed the decision to convert five clay courts at PTF Complex, Islamabad, into hard-synthetic surface.

Dilawar, who has been president of the federation, told ‘The News’ he was upset with the decision. “When you have authority, you try to add something to the already existing facilities. But here they are damaging the expensive quality clay courts in the name of development,” said Dilawar.

He added that the PTF management should have added to the existing facilities of the PTF complex instead of taking damaging decisions. “They should have established new courts at the available land at PTF Complex,” he said.

The patron added that he ordered special tennis court tape lines for the PTF complex clay courts from Germany which were delivered by Dr Sultan Ganji (Level 3 ITF Officiating Referee) from UK.

“The tapes were quite expensive and now with the conversion of the courts into synthetic hard the tapes will be destroyed which means a big loss to the PTF,” said Dilawar.

He recalled that Pakistan were once only one step away from qualifying for the World Group in 1984. “That happened because of the clay courts in Rawalpindi. Pakistan again reached World Group play-offs in 2005 on grass courts. Pakistan players have not performed extraordinarily at synthetic-hard courts,” he said.

He said that was the reason he built five more clay courts, which enhanced the number of clay courts at the complex to nine. “Our players perform very well on clay and grass court surfaces,” he added.

PTF has announced that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had agreed to grant $50,000 to assist in developing courts at the PTF Complex. It would be augmented by Rs5 million grant from the government, it said.

The PTF has started the conversion of the courts which it says will cost Rs23 million. It claims the international standard synthetic surface will be highly useful in the development of future Pakistani players as 80 percent of global tennis is now played on the synthetic hard surface.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is 9.5 acre land available to PTF at the complex of which 60 percent can be utilised to make new hard synthetic courts. The said five clay courts were made in 2008 which cost more than Rs5 million at that time.

After the conversion, there will be four clay courts and six synthetic hard courts at the PTF complex. This conversion would reduce the number of courts, making it difficult to prepare teams for SAF Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games because there should be at least nine courts of the same surface for preparations, said a source associated with PTF.

