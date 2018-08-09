Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Sports

A
Agencies
August 9, 2018

Share

India look to bounce back at Lord’s

LONDON: After suffering a heartbreaking defeat against England in the first Test at Edgbaston, India now move to Lord’s for the second Test of the five-match series starting Thursday (today).

England came out on top in first Test but only just –- by 31 runs –- in what was a thriller, where teams wrestled back and forth for the advantage before England finally got the better of Virat Kohli’s men.

There were plenty of positives in both camps – Kohli’s 149 and 51 in the game, Ashwin’s seven wickets in the match and Ishant Sharma’s five-wicket haul in the second innings for India, and Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s half-centuries, Sam Curran’s all-round Man of the Match performance and Ben Stokes’ match-winning spell on the fourth day for England.

While England have the advantage of playing at home, they will be aware that India ran them close in Birmingham and are capable of doing the same at Lord’s, a venue where they won their last encounter in 2014.

A low-scoring match at Edgbaston meant batsmen on both sides had to counter some quality swing bowling, and barring Kohli, Root, Bairstow and Curran, not many could play a knock of significance.

The most important of these, perhaps, was Curran’s match-turning 65-ball 63 in the second innings.England finished on 180, setting India 194 to win – a chaseable target by all means – but the Indian batsmen faltered against some high-quality swing bowling and were bowled out for 162.

The next highest score after Kohli’s 51 was Hardik Pandya’s 31.England were better than India but not by much, as barring Root’s 80 and Bairstow’s 70, the batsmen were found wanting in the first innings. Dawid Malan has since faced the consequences of a string of low scores in his last five innings – and some lapses in the slips as he lost his place in the team. Replacing him is the 20-year-old Ollie Pope, who will jump straight into the side at No. 4.

An improvement on the batting front will be on both sides’ agenda for this game. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane – the core of India’s batting, all of whom made low scores in Edgbaston – will have to hit form sooner rather than later, as must Alastair Cook – who was dismissed off identical deliveries by Ashwin in both innings, and Jos Buttler.

England are also without Stokes for this game as the all-rounder has a court hearing to attend. Chris Woakes has been named Stokes’ replacement but Moeen Ali could well get the nod ahead of Woakes in hot and dry conditions at Lord’s. That decision will be confirmed at the toss.

India could ponder bringing in one of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and field a two-pronged spin attack along with Ashwin by giving a break to one of the fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, who excelled in his debut Test series in South Africa, was also in contention but bowling coach Bharat Arun has ruled out his participation in the Lord’s Test.

But bowling isn’t much of a worry for India; batting is. Kohli scored 200 of the 436 runs that India made in the match, and India had lost half their side by 100 in both innings. While Kohli rallied the lower order along in the first innings to get India close to England’s first-innings total, he might not be able to do it repeatedly. The other batsmen have to come good.

And Indian captain has no qualms over who stars for his side as long as they win.“It hurts when you are not scoring runs (and) as well, the team is not doing well,” Kohli told a pre-match press conference at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“It is not like I feel bad that I got runs and we couldn’t get across the line,” added Kohli, now the world’s top-ranked batsman in both Test and One-day International cricket.“It is purely because we haven’t won the games. If I hadn’t got the runs and we had won, I would have got a totally different feeling — that’s a very natural aspect of playing team sport.

“It is unfortunate we haven’t been able to cross the (winning) line after coming so close, that is the only thing we are looking to, how we cross the line.“It doesn’t matter whether I get (over) the line or Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) does or (Murali) Vijay does or KL (Rahul) does or whoever does.“As long as we cross the line, that is the only thing that matters,” Kohli insisted.

