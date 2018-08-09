Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

World

AFP
August 9, 2018

Cost of Syria war destruction at $388 billion: UN

BEIRUT: Seven years of relentless conflict in Syria have wreaked destruction that the United Nations said on Wednesday had cost the country close to a whopping $400 billion.

The figure was released after a two-day meeting of more than 50 Syrian and international experts in neighbouring Lebanon, hosted by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

ESCWA said the "volume of destruction in physical capital and its sectoral distribution" had been estimated at more than $388 billion (334 billion euros). It said the figure did not include "human losses resulting from deaths or the loss of human competences and skilled labour due to displacement, which were considered the most important enablers of the Syrian economy."

More than half of Syria’s pre-war population has fled the country or been displaced internally over the past seven years. Russia’s 2015 military intervention helped a spectacular recovery by government forces, which have regained significant ground in recent months.

Jihadist and rebel forces remain in some pockets, but with the military balance hugely in the regime’s favour, efforts have already been shifting toward reconstruction. ESCWA said a full report on the impact of the war was due out in September and that the updated estimates reached this week would help inform ongoing discussions on post-conflict Syria.

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

