Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

World

AFP
August 9, 2018

Saudi Arabia rules out mediation in Canada row

|RIYADH/DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday there is no room for mediation in the kingdom’s deepening diplomatic dispute with Canada, and that Ottawa knew what it needed to do to "fix its big mistake".

"There is nothing to mediate. A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference in Riyadh. In an indication that the quarrel may worsen, Jubeir said that the kingdom was still "considering additional measures" against Canada, but did not elaborate.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in retaliation for Ottawa’s call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists. It also ended state-backed educational and medical programmes in Canada, making plans to relocate tens of thousands of Saudi students and patients to other countries.

Responding to a question about the reason for the activists’ arrests, Jubeir said that charges against them would be made public once their cases reach the courts, repeating earlier allegations that they had been in touch with foreign entities. "The matter is not about human rights; it is a matter of national security," the minister said.

Canadian investments in Saudi Arabia were still ongoing and would not be affected by the dispute, he said. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Canada plans to seek help from United Arab Emirates and Britain to defuse the row, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Financial Times (FT) reported the Saudi central bank and state pension funds had instructed their overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings "no matter the cost", citing unidentified sources.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters query for comment. A Canadian departmental spokesperson said Global Affairs Canada continues to seek clarity from the Saudi Arabian government on various issues.

A source at a Saudi bank told Reuters the bank was contacted by the central bank on Wednesday afternoon asking for information about all their Canadian exposure investments in Canada and foreign exchange positions.

The bank had received no instructions to sell assets as they do not have any exposure there, the source said. The Canadian dollar weakened to a two-week low against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and after the FT report.

Canada’s share of Saudi Arabia’s FX reserves would likely not be enough by itself to hurt the loonie, said Mark McCormick, North American Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities. "The headlines hit the general populous which I think helped provide a little bit of the spark but to me this is a little bit more technical," McCormick said.

"This is part of this story that shows that CAD has had this massive divergence from typical drivers over the past few days, which has potentially been reinforced by some momentum traders.

