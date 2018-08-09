tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An earthquake in Indonesia has resulted in the death of more than a hundred people. At least two hundred people have been severely injured after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit Indonesia. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, displacing thousands of people.
A wave of chaos and fear surrounded the affected islands’ beaches as the authorities try to evacuate both foreign and domestic tourists. Families of those killed in the earthquake will receive $1036 in compensation from the government. Those injured will receive as much as $172. As soon as the news broke out, several organisations came forward to send aid to the hard-hit areas. The rescue operations are in full swing and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to provide medical access to those in need.
Fida Zaman
Kech
Fida Zaman
Kech
