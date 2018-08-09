Earthquake in Indonesia

An earthquake in Indonesia has resulted in the death of more than a hundred people. At least two hundred people have been severely injured after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit Indonesia. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, displacing thousands of people.

A wave of chaos and fear surrounded the affected islands’ beaches as the authorities try to evacuate both foreign and domestic tourists. Families of those killed in the earthquake will receive $1036 in compensation from the government. Those injured will receive as much as $172. As soon as the news broke out, several organisations came forward to send aid to the hard-hit areas. The rescue operations are in full swing and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to provide medical access to those in need.

Fida Zaman

Kech