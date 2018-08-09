It’s all about money

This refers to the letter ‘Health comes first’ (Aug 8) by Engr Mashal. The writer has rightly said that there are so many self-proclaimed nutritionists who are selling weight loss pills that have not been approved by a certified doctor. In our country, profiteers have one thing in mind: to make a huge sum of money in the shortest time. Brands sell cheap products that pose threats to public health.

But all of this is going on in an environment where there are no checks and balances in place. Like weight loss pills, whitening creams and injections are also common among people. People are applying substandard face creams and are later complaining of skin-related diseases. Such incidents call for the authorities concerned to keep strict check on the products that are being sold in the market. No manufacturing company should be allowed to put people’s lives in danger.

Amal Haq

Lahore