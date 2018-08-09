Missing papers

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Swat declared the results of the 2018 intermediate examination on Tuesday (Aug 7). The board, however, withheld the result of some students and showed their result as RL (Result Late) in the gazette.

This caused panic among students and parents who were unable to understand why the result was being withheld and what action they were supposed to take. Later, it was revealed that the result was withheld because the answer sheets of these students were missing – they were misplaced somewhere in the board. This is a glaring example of the mismanagement and criminal negligence of the BISE authorities. In such situation, the Board authorities should have either withheld the entire result till the recovery of the missing papers or adopted some other way to avoid creating panic among several students.

Rashid Ahmad

Swat