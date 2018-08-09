Uninformed voters

The 2018 elections saw the voter turnout of around 51 percent. That a large number of people participated in the electoral process is a positive sign. However, one troubling thing was observed during the elections and that relate to the lack of awareness among voters – especially college- and university-going students. Many first time voters – including those who recently turned 18 – had no prior knowledge of the electoral process.

They didn’t know about the people who were contesting the elections from their constituency. While taking part in a democratic process, it is important to make informed decisions. Here, many people feel proud in admitting that they don’t have any interest in politics. It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to create awareness among people. Education institutions should hold seminars to educate people about the country’s politics.

Wasif Qayyum

Islamabad