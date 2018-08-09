Clean energy

Keeping in view the effect of fossil fuel emission on the environment, it is advisable that Pakistan switches to solar power. There are so many people who have installed solar panels to create power at their home and get relief from prolonged loadshedding.

It is not only the cheapest source of energy, but it is also environment-friendly. In a power-short Pakistan, the authorities concerned should consider switching to solar power.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore