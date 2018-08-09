New Punjab chief minister to be young, clean: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and prime minister-in-waiting, Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that the Naya Pakistan will start from the Punjab and hinted at naming a young legislator to head the province as the chief minister, having no blot of corruption on him.

Imran Khan said this while addressing the first meeting of the parliamentary party of PTI Punjab chapter here. However, he did not share the name of the would-be chief executive of the largest province.

“Massive responsibility lies on you to serve the people, as I have made a promise to masses that a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina will be established,” he said. Sharing details of Imran’s speech with the media, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran apprised the legislators-elect of how to selflessly serve the people.

“We have to wage a jehad, not rule. What is needed is the spirit of the Pakistan Movement. For a new Pakistan, the old thinking will have to be shunned,” he quoted the PTI chairman as saying to the audience.

Imran called on the party’s lawmakers to fully cooperate with the young person, who was to be formally announced as the chief minister of Punjab, as by grouping one could not become a leader, and taking along the ideology would make one a leader.

The PTI chairman pointed out that two kinds of politics was in vogue in Pakistan: first kind of politics was for monetary gains and this brought humiliation, while the second kind was the type of politics, the holy prophets had done i.e. they all stood for human dignity.

Imran said that the media had mentioned so many names and all of them were not correct. About the PTI's nominee for the chief minister Punjab, Imran claimed that he would put forward the name of a corruption-free candidate and that the nominee would have a clean image with not a single corruption charge against him.

Speaking about the general elections 2018, Imran congratulated his party members on winning a tough election. “Everyone knows that the real battle was fought in Punjab and it was like the battle of Panipat,” he remarked. Imran acknowledged that even those who were not allotted the party tickets, returned as independent candidates.

Replying to questions, Qureshi said that the opposition had a democratic right to peacefully protest and that they had started the protest against rigging in the 2013 general elections after passage of one year. He claimed that they needed 149 members to form the government in Punjab, whereas they were much ahead of the golden number and 164 legislators were present in the parliamentary party meeting, while in the assembly, they expect to have the support of 180-182 legislators. He pointed out that there was a contest between the PTI, PML-N and PPP and voters had rejected the PPP in the general elections while his party emerged as the largest party, which had a vote bank of 16.8 million.

APP adds: Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as the new chief minister of KP, the PTI’s central media department announced in a brief statement. Mehmood Khan has been elected as member provincial assembly from PK-9, Swat. During the last PTI-led government in KP, Mehmood Khan was the minister for sports and irrigation.