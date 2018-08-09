Sindh police get 42 motorbikes from China

Consul General of China Wang Yu, on the behalf of Government of China, handed over 42 (150cc) motorbikes and 150 walkie-talkie sets to the Sindh Police at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

A three-member delegation led by the Chinese consul general, Wang Yu,

also held a meeting with Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi. Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Jameel and assistant inspectors general of police also attended the meeting. The IGP thanked the Government of China for donating the motorbikes and walkie-talkie sets and appreciated its cooperation for the betterment of the policing system in Sindh.