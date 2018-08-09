Thu August 09, 2018
Business

August 9, 2018

Peek Freans reunites Junoon, makes world record again

KARACHI: Peek Freans Sooper has once again created a new record for Pakistan after last year’s Guinness World Record for the Largest Cookie Mosaic in the shape of the Pakistani flag.

After 13 long years, Sooper is reuniting the world-renowned and the most beloved band of Pakistan, ‘Junoon’. This reunion is aimed at uniting the people of Pakistan through Junoon’s legendary and inspiring sufi music.

Since its inception, Peek Freans Sooper has not only become a household name, but is also a symbol of national pride. Being the highest selling biscuit brand in the country, Sooper has consistently promoted the positive image of Pakistan through its ‘Sooper Hai Pakistan’ platform for the past 3 years now.

Sooper has continued this tradition by inculcating a sense of unity and pride within the nation. Peek Freans Sooper operates on the principle of putting Pakistan first by highlighting its many strengths that will further solidify its position on the world stage.

Passion, or as we call it, Junoon, is the hallmark of the Pakistani people. As we approach Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the belief that Pakistan is indeed a super nation with Junoon brimming within its people, “Sooper hai Pakistan ka Junoon” brings something that the people of this country have been waiting for a very long time.

‘Sooper hai Pakistan ka Junoon’ seeks to bring the message of rising up together through the reunion of Junoon.

Peek Freans Sooper aims to take this platform of Sooper Hai Pakistan above and beyond in the years to come by spreading the message of unity and harmony across the nation.***

