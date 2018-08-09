Cotton declines

Karachi : Trading activity slowed down at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association lowered the official spot rates to Rs9,050/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,699/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs9,210/maund and Rs9,870/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said there was price fluctuation in the market. “The market will stabilise once supply increased,” he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded eight transactions of around 5,600 bales at the rate of Rs9,100 to Rs9,200/maund.

Of these, 1,000 bales were sold from Shahdadpur, 1,600 bales from Tando Adam, 1,200 bales from Sanghar, 600 bales from Hyderabad, 200 bales each from Khadro and Hasilpur, while 400 bales each were sold from Kotri and Haroonabad.