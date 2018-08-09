Rupee firm

The rupee was a little changed on Wednesday, amid insignificant dollar demand from importers, currency dealers said. The rupee closed at 124.23/dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing of 124.24 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Dealers said the rupee / dollar parity continued to show stable trend in the currency market. The domestic unit is expected to maintain its firmness this week. Investors also welcomed the reports of issuing Sukuk or dollar-denominated bonds by the incoming PTI government to tackle the balance of payments issue. In the open market, the local currency ended flat at 123.50 against the greenback.