Stocks end flat; traders cautiously await new govt

Stocks ended little changed on Wednesday in a session marked by investors caution to the political events in the country that drove worries and hopes about prospects for the upcoming government’s economic agenda, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.07 percent or 28.27 points to close at 42,731.86 points, whereas its KSE-30 shares index shed 0.08 percent or 16.48 points to end at 21,133.54 points.

Of the 366 active scrips, 150 advanced, 197 declined, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 191.469 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 239.517 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Shumaila Badar at Ismail Iqbal Securities said that reports that the new government would decide about whether or not to pursue an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout by the end of September, disappoint investors.

“We expect the market to remain range-bound in upcoming sessions. Beyond that we expect politics to drive the market,” Badar said.

Analyst said investors were confused over the developments circled around seeking loan with the IMF, whether the new government will opt for loans or not, or would tap other source to plug the deficit.

They said the market is likely to move in a tight band until the new government sworn in.

Analyst Murtaza Jaffar from Elixir Securities said the index remained positive in the initial hour of trade, setting an intra-day high of 42,857, however it failed to make a follow-through and traded sideways in a relatively thin range for rest of the day.

The benchmark index has shown signs of dwindling ahead of key resistance area of 42,800-43,000 which warns of an interim correction.

At that point the key supports were placed around 42,600/500 levels, however a break below that area would be sign of further bearish correction to the levels of 42,100 and 41,750 next, Jaffar elaborated.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Rafhan Maize, up Rs78.00 to close at Rs8047.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs25.52 to close at Rs1100.00/share.

The major losers were Indus Dyeing, down Rs30.15 to end at Rs573.04/share, and Thal Industries Corporation Limited, down Rs15.11 to close at Rs287.18/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Oil & Gas Development with a turnover of 10.642 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.54 to close at Rs152.91/share. It was followed by Engro Polymer with a turnover of 7.326 million shares.

The scrip gained Rs0.41 to close at Rs34.86/share. Fauji Cement witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 6.948 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.4 to close at Rs25.56/share.