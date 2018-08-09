Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Business

SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Unclear tax laws irk realtors: Immovable property deals in Sindh come to near standstill

KARACHI: Real estate sector in Karachi has come to near standstill due to slow implementation of new regulations on; sale and purchase, registration and transfer of properties, introduced in the current year budget, city-based realtors said on Wednesday.

“The federal government has brought changes in the tax rates on transactions of immovable properties, but these were not implemented from July 1, which created confusion,” an official at Clifton Property Registrar Office said.

Through the Finance Act, 2018, the federal government had abolished valuation of immovable properties issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The government has also withdrawn different withholding tax rates on the sale and purchase of immovable properties and introduced one percent to be payable by both buyers and sellers. Further, the purchase of immovable properties above Rs5 million was restricted to only income tax return filers.

The official at the registrar office said, under the new amendments, the FBR has to establish a directorate for immovable properties for monitoring and undertaking examination of fair market value of sale and purchase of immovable properties.

The directorate has not been established yet, and since July 1, the process of property registration and transfer has almost stopped, the official said, adding: “The registrar office only authorises the process on DC values issued by the provincial government and put hold on the FBR taxes.”

Sources in the FBR said the provision of creating directorate for immovable properties was to monitor black money in real estate business.

An official at the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karachi said, “The directorate is meant for taking over the properties where values have been suppressed.”

Through the Finance Act, 2018, it was clarified that the FBR values and relevant tax rates would be applicable till the establishment of the directorate, the official said, adding that it was notified that non-filers cannot purchase immovable properties above Rs5 million.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Real Estate Investment Forum (PRIF) has written a letter to FBR Chairperson Rukhsana Yasmin to clarify the situation.

“Although it is clear that the FBR valuations will prevail till the establishment of the directorate, but property registrars in Sindh are hesitant in using the existing valuations in the absence of clear direction,” it said.

It also said the registrars are adjourning property transfers, which are leading to disputes. The realtors have urged the FBR chairperson to provide guidelines in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening