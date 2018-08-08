Zil Haj moon sighting likely on 12th: Met office

ISLAMABAD: New moon of Zil Haj 1439 AH is likely on evening of August 12 (Sunday) ie on 29th of Ziquad, 1439 AH.

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Zil Haj, 1439 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 14.59 PST on 11.8.18 which would be visible on the evening of August 12.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country Sunday.